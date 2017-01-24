Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WILLIAM LARRY

GRIFFIS, 77



FORT MEADE - Mr. William Larry Griffis, 77, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Lakeland, FL.

Mr. Griffis was born October 31, 1939 in Tampa, FL and has been a resident of Fort Meade for many years. He was a retired welding mechanic after working with U.S. Agri-Chem for 41 years. Mr. Griffis was a 1957 graduate of Brandon High School and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luville and Cordel Cain Griffis, one brother and one sister.

Mr. Griffis is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Teresa Atwell Griffis, Fort Meade, FL; sons, Eddie Grrifis and wife Vickie, Moulton, AL, Steven Mills and wife Abby, Fort Meade, FL; daughters, Sheila Banville and husband Leo, Winter Haven, FL, Amy Freeze and husband Jeremy, Avon Park, FL; sisters, Carol Williams, Bartow, FL, Cindy Hayes, Fairbanks, AK; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2017 in the Hancock Funeral Home chapel with Mike Woods officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171.







945 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

