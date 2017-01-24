DELIA NOGUERAS MARTINEZ, 94
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELIA NOGUERAS MARTINEZ.
LAKELAND - Delia Nogueras Martinez was born on July 5th, 1922 in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Rafaela Nogueras and Jose Maria Rosario. She passed away on January 20, 2017.
She lost her mother at a very young age. She attended el Colegio Del San Gabriel para Los Sordos (Saint Gabriel's School for the Deaf) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Years later, Delia went to New York City, where she met and married the love of her life, Luis Martinez, at Saint Cecilia's Church. They were married for sixty seven years. She worked fulltime as a seamstress and raised five children in the Bronx, New York. She later retired along with her husband and moved to Lakeland, Florida.
Delia lived a full life with grace and style. She loved laughing, dining out and dancing. She enjoyed designing and making clothing, among other things, for both herself and those she loved. Above all, Delia loved being with her friends and family.
Delia was predeceased by her husband, Luis Martinez and her siblings, Jose Luis Nogueras, Luz Maria Nogueras-Cruz and Roberto Nogueras.
She is survived by her children, Josefina Martinez-Garo, Luis Martinez II, Daniel Martinez, Lucia Martinez Zabala and Josephine Martinez Bazan-Bass; her grandchildren, Andre Garo, Delia Zabala and Rafael Zabala II, Joshua Bazan, Nicholas Bazan, Marcus Bazan, and her great granddaughters Mia Joli Bazan and Eliana Maia Bazan.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, located at 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, Fl., followed by a Burial at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102 Avenue, Bushnell, Florida. A reception will be held at St. Joseph's Parish Hall at 3:30 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017