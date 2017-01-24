RICHARD
JERZAK, 52
HAINES CITY -
Richard Jerzak, 52, of Haines City, FL passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017. Richard was a long time employee of iHOP Restaurant.
He is survived by his mother, Lillian Jerzak; father Floyd (Sharon) Jerzak; brother, Joseph; nephews, Joey, Matthew; step brother, Doug Forman; stepsisters, Lori Grazioso and Stacey Clark and families.
A visitation will be Friday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm and Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 12 pm until the funeral at 2:00 pm, all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.
Condolences via
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017