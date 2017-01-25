ROBERT JOE
MATTSON, 73
WINTER HAVEN - Robert Joe Mattson 'Bob', age 73, died December 17, 2016 at his home in Winter Haven, Florida. He was born on July 24, 1943 in Denison, Iowa to Herbert and Eleanor Matt-son.
He attended schooling in Iowa and California before enlisting in the United States Navy in July 1964, then switching to the United States Coast Guard where he retired in 1984 reaching the rank of E-7, Chief Petty Officer.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Mattson of Winter Haven, his sister, Dee Martin, and his brother, Jerry Mattson, of Texas, three children, Rick Mattson and spouse, David Mattson and Tamara Mattson Sabo and spouse, four granddaughters and one grandson.
A memorial service will be held at the home of Diana Mattson on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm. There will be a Committal ceremony with military honors on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 2:30 pm at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017