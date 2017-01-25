HANNAH W.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HANNAH W. STAMBAUGH.
STAMBAUGH, 93
12/3/1923 - 1/17/2017
AUBURNDALE - Mary Hannah Walker Stambaugh was born in Auburndale on December, 3, 1923, the daughter of Ralph N. and Ruth K. Walker.
After graduating from Auburndale High School in 1941, and from Converse College with a Bachelor of Music degree in 1945, she married Jere L. Stambaugh, Jr., in 1946. Mrs. Stambaugh was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Auburndale, and directed its choir from 1946 into the early 1970s. She taught music, chorus, humanities and English at Auburndale High School, Auburndale Middle School and Auburndale Junior High school from 1966 until 1980.
Mrs. Stambaugh is preceded in death by her husband Jere L. Stambaugh, Jr., her parents and her two brothers. She is survived by her sister, Helen W. Bentley; her daughter, Carol S. Edmondson; her sons, William D. Stambaugh, Jere L. Stambaugh, III, Steven W. Stambaugh and Robert J. Stambaugh; her daughters-in-law, Rosemary C. Stambaugh and Kay W. Stambaugh; and her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Stambaugh at the First Presbyterian Church of Auburndale, 410 Pilaklakaha Street, Auburndale, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church of Auburndale.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017