DOUGLAS 'DOUG'
|
BAILEY, 76
LAKELAND - Douglas 'Doug' Bailey, born in Fairfield, Alabama on March 6, 1940; passed away Jan. 22, 2017, in his home with family.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife Rosemary Bailey; daughters: Sherri Rowan (Tim), Laurie Allegood (Skip), Susan Toadvine (Nick), and Katie Thorpe (Russ), 15 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews that loved him so much.
He's preceded in death by his mother, Celester Bailey, father, William Arthur Bailey and brother, Donald Bailey, Alabama.
He retired from FMC in Lakeland, Florida and from Polk County Utilities. Doug loved the Word of God and he faithfully served the Lord all his life. He loved singing for the Lord. His greatest enjoyments were all the loving gatherings with all of their family. Nothing brought him more joy.
Service will be Saturday Jan. 28th at 3:00 p.m. at New Life Community Church, 530 Commonwealth Ave., Polk City, FL, 33868.
In lieu of flowers, donations to their church would be appreciated in memory of Doug.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017