HENRY H.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY H. EADES.
EADES, 93
LAKELAND - Henry H. Eades (93) passed away 22nd of January, 2017.
Survivors include his wife Kathryn, stepdaughters Teresa Morneau of Washington D.C. and Lesly Plummer of Lakeland, Florida, granddaughter Stephanie Artis and great grandchildren Aaliyah and Kayla of Lakeland, Florida, sister Helen Worcester of Tarrant, Alabama, and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Eades was a retired Treasury Department Official and World War II veteran. He served as Director of the Treasury Financial Center located in Washington, D.C. and Birmingham, Alabama. Henry was a World War II veteran and served in the North Africa and mid-European countries simultaneously with his six brothers, who all served with distinguished service records. Henry was the recipient of the Silver Star and five Battle Stars for action involved in the invasion of Normandy, France and subsequent battle activities in the mid-European countries. Henry was awarded the Legion of Honor medal by the French Government. This medal is the highest award granted by France to veterans who participated in the liberation of France in World War II.
He received a number of high honorary awards in recognition of his long work career with the Treasury and association with Federal Agencies. He was cited for several outstanding achievements in coordinating financial activities between Treasury and various government agencies located in the United Stated and several foreign countries. His awards included Treasury's Albert Gallatin and Meritorious awards, U.S. Secret Service Director's Honors awards, Central Intelligence Agency Medallion Honor award, Presidential Medallion from President Regan, Federal Bureau of Investigation Honor award and citations from other various government agencies in recognition of his work Achievements.
Mr. Eades and his family moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1993.
Memorial service will take place at 2:00 pm on February 25th at the Faith Lutheran Church, 211 Easton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33813.
Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017