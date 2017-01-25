Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY H. EADES. View Sign

HENRY H.

EADES, 93



LAKELAND - Henry H. Eades (93) passed away 22nd of January, 2017.

Survivors include his wife Kathryn, stepdaughters Teresa Morneau of Washington D.C. and Lesly Plummer of Lakeland, Florida, granddaughter Stephanie Artis and great grandchildren Aaliyah and Kayla of Lakeland, Florida, sister Helen Worcester of Tarrant, Alabama, and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Eades was a retired Treasury Department Official and World War II veteran. He served as Director of the Treasury Financial Center located in Washington, D.C. and Birmingham, Alabama. Henry was a World War II veteran and served in the North Africa and mid-European countries simultaneously with his six brothers, who all served with distinguished service records. Henry was the recipient of the Silver Star and five Battle Stars for action involved in the invasion of Normandy, France and subsequent battle activities in the mid-European countries. Henry was awarded the Legion of Honor medal by the French Government. This medal is the highest award granted by France to veterans who participated in the liberation of France in World War II.

He received a number of high honorary awards in recognition of his long work career with the Treasury and association with Federal Agencies. He was cited for several outstanding achievements in coordinating financial activities between Treasury and various government agencies located in the United Stated and several foreign countries. His awards included Treasury's Albert Gallatin and Meritorious awards, U.S. Secret Service Director's Honors awards, Central Intelligence Agency Medallion Honor award, Presidential Medallion from President Regan, Federal Bureau of Investigation Honor award and citations from other various government agencies in recognition of his work Achievements.

Mr. Eades and his family moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1993.

Memorial service will take place at 2:00 pm on February 25th at the Faith Lutheran Church, 211 Easton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33813.

Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.







HENRY H.EADES, 93LAKELAND - Henry H. Eades (93) passed away 22nd of January, 2017.Survivors include his wife Kathryn, stepdaughters Teresa Morneau of Washington D.C. and Lesly Plummer of Lakeland, Florida, granddaughter Stephanie Artis and great grandchildren Aaliyah and Kayla of Lakeland, Florida, sister Helen Worcester of Tarrant, Alabama, and several nieces and nephews.Mr. Eades was a retired Treasury Department Official and World War II veteran. He served as Director of the Treasury Financial Center located in Washington, D.C. and Birmingham, Alabama. Henry was a World War II veteran and served in the North Africa and mid-European countries simultaneously with his six brothers, who all served with distinguished service records. Henry was the recipient of the Silver Star and five Battle Stars for action involved in the invasion of Normandy, France and subsequent battle activities in the mid-European countries. Henry was awarded the Legion of Honor medal by the French Government. This medal is the highest award granted by France to veterans who participated in the liberation of France in World War II.He received a number of high honorary awards in recognition of his long work career with the Treasury and association with Federal Agencies. He was cited for several outstanding achievements in coordinating financial activities between Treasury and various government agencies located in the United Stated and several foreign countries. His awards included Treasury's Albert Gallatin and Meritorious awards, U.S. Secret Service Director's Honors awards, Central Intelligence Agency Medallion Honor award, Presidential Medallion from President Regan, Federal Bureau of Investigation Honor award and citations from other various government agencies in recognition of his work Achievements.Mr. Eades and his family moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1993.Memorial service will take place at 2:00 pm on February 25th at the Faith Lutheran Church, 211 Easton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33813.Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com