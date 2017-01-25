HELEN IRENE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN IRENE McNEIL.
(TINKLE, BROWN) McNEIL, 90
GREEN BAY, WI. - Helen Irene (Tinkle, Brown) McNeil, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Helen was a long-time resident of Terre Haute, IN and Lakeland, FL. She was born in 1926, in Fairfield, Iowa and was the only child of the late Fred and Jessie (Kennedy) Tinkle. Helen was a 1944 graduate of Brazil, IN High School. She was an employee of Sun Oil of Terre Haute and Tulsa, OK. In April 1970, she married Theodore 'Ted' Brown of Terre Haute, IN. They resided in Terre Haute, IN until 1983 when they moved to North Port, FL. Ted passed away in 1986. In 1988 Helen married Dale J. McNeil, originally from Grand Rapids, MI. They resided in Lakeland, FL. Dale passed away December 2009. Helen moved to Green Bay, WI in 2013 to be near her step-daughter, Melissa McNeil.
She is survived by her step-children: Melissa McNeil, Kevin McNeil (Escanaba, MI), Mark McNeil (Grand Rapids, MI) and their families.
Helen chose cremation and no services, and will be buried in Roselawn Cemetery in Terre Haute, IN. She was fond of saying; 'Why resent growing old when so many have been denied the privilege.'
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017