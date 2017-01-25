SYLVIA JUNE OST FALANY, 96
PLANT CITY - Sylvia June Ost Falany, 96, passed away after a long and full life, on January 15, 2017. She was born in Palatine, Il on June 27, 1920 and moved with her family to Florida in 1938.
She is survived by her sons, Curtis E. and Charles N. Falany, grandchildren, Marina Lynn Thompson (Scott Huff), Curtis R. Falany (Amanda) and Sylvalyn Falany Arnold (Doug) and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Curtis Falany and grandson, Charles Nathan Falany.
Please visit the Wells Memorial and Event Center web site at
www.wellsmemorial.com for a more complete obituary for this exceptional woman.
Services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 E. Cherry St., Plant City, FL on Friday, January 27, 2017. Visitation at 10:00 AM and the service at 11:00 AM. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in her name to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main St., Enterprise, FL, 32725.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017