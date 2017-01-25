SUSIE B.
SISK, 79
LITHIA - Susie B. Sisk was called to heaven on January 22nd, 2017. She was born on September 18th, 1937 in Coleman, Texas.
She is survived by her four sons: Mark E. Sisk, Douglas L. Sisk, Joseph K. Sisk, Jay D. Sisk. She also has eight grandkids, two great grandkids.
She was an amazing, loving Mom, Grandma, and mother-in-law.
Memorial service is set for January 30th, 2017 at Turkey Creek Baptist Church, 4915 West Trapnell Road, Plant City, Florida at 11 a.m.
