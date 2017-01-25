KYLE DONALD
LOVERING, 31
2/22/1985 -1/22/2017
LAKELAND - Kyle Donald Lovering, age 31, passed away January 22, 2017 at Lakeland Hospice House.
Kyle was born in Lakeland on February 22, 1985. Kyle was a cake decorator for Publix Bakery and was a member of Medulla Baptist Church. He was an avid drawing artist, video gamer and collector of bottles of hot sauces.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Doris Lovering and maternal step grandfather Bill Pace.
He is survived by his wife Kaylee Lovering, children Kyler & Kylee Lovering, parents Don & Karen Lovering, loving step-mother Karin Lovering, siblings Josh (Kristen) Lovering, Hannah Lovering & Emily Lovering, maternal grandparents Blake Winslow & Shirley Pace, paternal grandfather Don Lovering, Sr., and aunts, uncles &, cousins.
A celebration of Kyle's life will be Saturday January 28, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Medulla Baptist Church (3930 Old Rd., 37., Lakeland, Fl. 33813).
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017