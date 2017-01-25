MONA K.
SMART, 78
LAKELAND - Mona K. Smart, 78, born February 28, 1938 in Seneca NY; went to be with Jesus Saturday, January 21, 2017 at home.
After moving to Lakeland in 1972 from Rushville NY, she worked in different areas until she found the job she truly loved; working as an Aide for physically challenged children at Doris Sanders School.
She was preceded in death by her brother (Rex), her father (George), her mother Eva (Agnes), sister (Linda), brother (Ray), and brother (Bob). She is survived by her husband (Phil), daughter Michele Burrus (Jim) in Colorado, daughter Lorre in Lakeland, grandsons Kevin in Auburndale, William in Colorado, great granddaughters Mckenzie and Arabella, and several friends.
There will be a private memorial in the coming months.
The loss of her presence is extremely hard, but knowing there will be a reunion one day brings peace and comfort to an aching heart.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to
at www.stjude.org/Donate . Lanier Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.
