Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONA K. SMART. View Sign

MONA K.

SMART, 78



LAKELAND - Mona K. Smart, 78, born February 28, 1938 in Seneca NY; went to be with Jesus Saturday, January 21, 2017 at home.

After moving to Lakeland in 1972 from Rushville NY, she worked in different areas until she found the job she truly loved; working as an Aide for physically challenged children at Doris Sanders School.

She was preceded in death by her brother (Rex), her father (George), her mother Eva (Agnes), sister (Linda), brother (Ray), and brother (Bob). She is survived by her husband (Phil), daughter Michele Burrus (Jim) in Colorado, daughter Lorre in Lakeland, grandsons Kevin in Auburndale, William in Colorado, great granddaughters Mckenzie and Arabella, and several friends.

There will be a private memorial in the coming months.

The loss of her presence is extremely hard, but knowing there will be a reunion one day brings peace and comfort to an aching heart.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to at







MONA K.SMART, 78LAKELAND - Mona K. Smart, 78, born February 28, 1938 in Seneca NY; went to be with Jesus Saturday, January 21, 2017 at home.After moving to Lakeland in 1972 from Rushville NY, she worked in different areas until she found the job she truly loved; working as an Aide for physically challenged children at Doris Sanders School.She was preceded in death by her brother (Rex), her father (George), her mother Eva (Agnes), sister (Linda), brother (Ray), and brother (Bob). She is survived by her husband (Phil), daughter Michele Burrus (Jim) in Colorado, daughter Lorre in Lakeland, grandsons Kevin in Auburndale, William in Colorado, great granddaughters Mckenzie and Arabella, and several friends.There will be a private memorial in the coming months.The loss of her presence is extremely hard, but knowing there will be a reunion one day brings peace and comfort to an aching heart.In lieu of flowers please make donations to at www.stjude.org/Donate . Lanier Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements. Funeral Home Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland

717 Griffin Road

Lakeland , FL 33805

(863) 687-3996 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.