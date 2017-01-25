SUE WARNER

Obituary

SUE
WARNER, 64

HAINES CITY - Sue Warner, 64, of Haines City passed away on 1/22/17. A service will be Thursday at 6pm at Calvary First Assembly of God, Haines City, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2017
