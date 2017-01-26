SUSAN LYNN
SWANN, 70
LAKE TAHOE, CA. - Susan Lynn Swann, 70, of Lake Tahoe, CA, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Swedish Medical Center in Issaquah, WA, surrounded by her family.
Susan was born to James and Iona Foster June 25, 1946 in Oildale, CA. Susan and her husband, Eric, met in January of 1962 at Lake Tahoe and were married just months later on August 18.
She was a faithful and fearless Minster of Jesus Christ whether traveling with the Circuit Rider Tent Ministry or serving as a camp host with her husband. Susan loved to cook for everyone and was a wonderful hostess. She truly had the heart of God. If you weren't saved she was going to get you saved and filled with the Holy Spirit. She always showed great generosity and hospitality in serving others.
She is survived by her husband Eric and her sons Kevin (Tonya) Swann, Bill (Tricia) Swann, Michael (Monica) Swann, Matthew (Sarah) Swann, and her grandchildren Larenda (Derek) Barnhart, Sam, Jordan, Gabriel, Levi, Austin, Katie, Cara, Elisabeth, and Edwin Swann.
A memorial service is planned for February 18th, 2017 at Seattle Revival Center, 12636 SE 89th Pl, Newcastle, WA, 98056 at 2:00.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2017