CHARLES
|
WOLLANK
JESSE, Sr., 72
STARKE, FL. - Charles Wollank Jesse, Sr., age 72, of Starke, Florida passed away on January 23, 2017 at Riverwood Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on December 1, 1944 to the late James Henry Jesse and Gloria Wollank Jesse. Charles graduated from Port Charlotte High School in 1962 and then attended Florida Atlantic University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Charles was a very accomplished man who enjoyed his longtime career as a Newspaper Production Manager at various companies. He worked at Miami Herald, Boca Raton News, Florida Today, and most recently the Winter Haven News Chief. After dedicating over 39 years in the newspaper business, Charles retired due to a medical disability. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and watching history shows on television.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Audrey Nielson Jesse of Starke, FL; his children, Kim (Stephen) Priest of Ballwin, MO and Charles (Jennifer) W. Jesse, Jr. of Beavercreek, OH; his brother, Rikard 'Rik' (Vicky) Jesse of Merritt Island, FL; and his five grandchildren.
A Private Celebration of Charles' life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fl. 904-964-5757. Visit
www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Archie Tanner Funeral Services
14397 Us Highway 301 S
Starke, FL 32091
(904) 964-5757
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2017