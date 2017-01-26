GEORGE W.
PROFERES, PhD, 69
LAKELAND - Dr. Proferes, 69, was born in Hampton, Virginia, to Constantine Gus Proferes and Mary Bernice Tyler Proferes (both deceased). He was a graduate of Cocoa High School, Brevard Community College (Eastern State College), and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Old Dominion University at Norfolk, Virginia.
He is survived by his spouse, Joanna Kay Bond Proferes, Lakeland, daughter Mary Joanna Proferes Condon, Clermont, son Garrett Matthew Proferes, Lakeland, one granddaughter Katherine Joanna Condon, a brother Peter C. Proferes, Auburndale, a sister Ligeri Proferes Logan, a brother John N. Proferes, Cocoa Beach, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dr. 'P,' as fondly named by his Exceptional Educational Students and Associates in Brevard County Schools, was a dedicated servant to the needs of his students. Following retirement from education, Dr. Proferes was a Service Driver for Fields Auto Cars (BMW). He frequently and lovingly called his tenure at Fields BMW 'his office on wheels.'
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm at The First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33801. The Rev. Dr. McEntire will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise, FL 32725. Donations to the Children's Home may also be made through First United Methodist Church of Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2017