CECIL RAY
HARGIS, 79
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Cecil Ray Hargis, age 79, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland.
Mr. Hargis was born March 18, 1937 in Crawford, Tennessee to James Isaac and Deamos (Bowman) Hargis. Mr. Hargis was a Polk County resident since 1955 coming from TN. He retired from Minute Maid as a machine operator. Cecil enjoyed fishing, classic cars and the outdoors. He will be missed by many friends and family.
Cecil is survived by his loving family: wife of 61 years: Mary Hargis of Auburndale, daughter: Darlene (Rickey) Riggs of Polk City, 2 brothers: James Hargis of Crossville, TN, Kenneth (Lucille) Hargis of Cookeville, TN, 5 sisters: Beulah Vaughn of Portland, TN, Frances Hargis of Crossville, TN, Faye Barnes of Crossville, TN, Blanche (Jim) Kilgore of Elyria, OH, Ikilene Hargis of Crossville, TN, granddaughter: Terrea Riggs of Lakeland.
A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 PM Saturday, January 28th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2017