SALLY L. (BROWN)

ANTLE

6/16/1948 - 1/18/2017



WINTER HAVEN - Sally L. (Brown) Antle passed away peacefully at her Winter Haven home on January 18 after a long battle with an Alzheimer's related disease.

Prior to becoming ill, Sally was part of the management team of Century Realty Funds, Inc. (Lakeland, Florida) and an active member of Christ Community Church, Winter Haven. She relocated from Baltimore, Ohio, to the Auburndale/Winter Haven communities almost 40 years ago.

Sally was preceded in death by her father, Leslie, mother, Mary Margaret, and sister, Sue (Brown) Bowers. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Ted Bowers and a nephew, Shane (Melissa) Bowers, both of Baltimore, Ohio, two step-children, Brooke (Antle) /John Scacheri of Wilmington, North Carolina, Ty Antle of Kissimmee, Florida, and four step-grandchildren Luke, Rachel, Jillian and Ethan.

A Celebration of Sally's Life will be held February 9 at 11 a.m. at Four Lakes Golf Clubhouse, 990 LaQuinta Boulevard in Winter Haven. There will also be a memorial service in Baltimore, Ohio, at a later date.

Friends who would like to honor Sally's life may make a donation to the , Christ Community Church, or the charity of their own personal choice. Acknowledgements may be sent to Shane Bowers, 2090 Bickell Church Road, Baltimore, OH, 43105.



