  • "The Women's Mission Ministry of Greater St. Paul Missionary..."
  • "May the Lord hide your tears in His bottle and give you..."
    - Dr. Pamela Wilson
  • "My prayers are with you God bless you all."
    - Barbara Anderson

LELIA 'MAE'
WILLIAMS-
DICKEY, 87
Security-KRAFT Corp.

LAKELAND - Lelia 'Mae' Williams-Dickey, 87, died Jan. 20, 2017, @ LRMC.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving family: her children, Gregory Bennett (Dora), Deborah Dickey Zinerman, Michael Dickey, Scott Dickey (Karen), and Sylvia Dickey Forte'; siblings, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives.
The Visitation will be held Friday, 5-7 pm at Mt. Olive MB Church, Lakeland (5794 Hwy 37) and Homegoing Celebration is Saturday, 11 am at Greater St. Paul MB Institutional Church (1130 N. Webster Avenue, Lakeland). She will be interred at Lakeland Memorial Gardens following the ceremony.

logo
Funeral Home
Oldham Funeral Home
1537 Kettles Ave
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 683-2419
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2017
