LAKELAND - Lelia 'Mae' Williams-Dickey, 87, died Jan. 20, 2017, @ LRMC.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving family: her children, Gregory Bennett (Dora), Deborah Dickey Zinerman, Michael Dickey, Scott Dickey (Karen), and Sylvia Dickey Forte'; siblings, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives.
The Visitation will be held Friday, 5-7 pm at Mt. Olive MB Church, Lakeland (5794 Hwy 37) and Homegoing Celebration is Saturday, 11 am at Greater St. Paul MB Institutional Church (1130 N. Webster Avenue, Lakeland). She will be interred at Lakeland Memorial Gardens following the ceremony.
