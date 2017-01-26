DAVID ALLEN
ELY, 73
LAKELAND - David Allen Ely, 73 of Lakeland went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2017. Born in Kokomo, Indiana he moved to Lakeland at age 4. He graduated Kathleen High School in 1961. He retired from Publix Super Markets after 37 years of service.
David was preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Ruth Ely. He is survived by brothers Gary Ely (Sharon) of Lakeland and John Ely (Jeanette) of Ft. Myers, sisters Becky Cramer (Carl) of Rock Island, IL, and Janet Ely of Lakeland, too many cousins to mention.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 27th from 6-8 pm at Lanier Funeral Home, 717 Griffin Rd., Lakeland. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 28th at 10am at Socrum Cemetery. Thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice for all their good care. Lanier Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.
