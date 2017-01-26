DAVID ALLEN ELY

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. David did fight a long fight but..."
    - Cathie Robbins - Finn
  • "David, even though we have been divorced for over 40 years..."
    - Shirley Powers
  • "David fought the good and long fight and can now rest in..."
    - Chuck Wooten
  • "You will be missed! Tell grandpa I said hi and go fly on..."
    - Jonathan Elu
  • "David , you will always be remembered for your kindness,..."
    - Jerelyn Castricone

DAVID ALLEN
ELY, 73

LAKELAND - David Allen Ely, 73 of Lakeland went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2017. Born in Kokomo, Indiana he moved to Lakeland at age 4. He graduated Kathleen High School in 1961. He retired from Publix Super Markets after 37 years of service.
David was preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Ruth Ely. He is survived by brothers Gary Ely (Sharon) of Lakeland and John Ely (Jeanette) of Ft. Myers, sisters Becky Cramer (Carl) of Rock Island, IL, and Janet Ely of Lakeland, too many cousins to mention.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 27th from 6-8 pm at Lanier Funeral Home, 717 Griffin Rd., Lakeland. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 28th at 10am at Socrum Cemetery. Thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice for all their good care. Lanier Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.

logo
Funeral Home
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com