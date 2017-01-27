RUTH EVELYN (BROWER) LESNETT, 89
LAKELAND - Ruth Evelyn (Brower) Lesnett, 89, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at Opis Highland Lake Center.
Ruth was born October 17, 1927, in Lakeland, Florida, the daughter of William Arthur Brower and Marie Ione (Terry) Brower. She was the oldest of three children. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1945, and was a lifetime resident of Lakeland, Florida. Ruth married John 'Frank' Lesnett on June 20, 1948, in a wedding ceremony at the home of her parents. Together they had three children, a son, Kenneth Patrick, a daughter, Carol Jeanne and a son, Terry Frank. Ruth was a devoted member of New Home Baptist Church and of the Baptist faith. Loving and kind are the two words that describe Ruth the best. The two most important things in her life were her family and her church. She was a wonderful and loving wife to her late husband, mother to her children and their spouses, grandmother to her grandson and great-granddaughters and sister to her brother and sister.
Ruth and her husband Frank founded the business, Frank Lesnett's Machinery located on East Main Street in Lakeland in 1967 and is now known as Lesnett's Machinery, Inc. and is celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year. Ruth was the secretary for the business and Frank ran the business as owner and machinist and through the years tutored their son Terry into the trade of machinist and now owner. Ruth and Frank retired from the business in 1990 and their son Terry and his wife took ownership of the business. Ruth was also the secretary for New Home Baptist Church on Galloway Road in Lakeland and retired as their secretary in the church office after 18-1/2 years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Frank of 58 years who passed away on February 23, 2007.
Ruth is survived by her son Kenneth Patrick 'Pat' (Maidena) Lesnett; her daughter Carol Jeanne (Johnnie) McClelland; her son Terry Frank (Deborah) Lesnett; her grandson Raymond (Christine) Branham; two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Jillian; her brother William Arthur 'Bill' Brower, Jr. and her sister Dorothy Marie 'Dot' Brett.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a chapel service to follow at 10 a.m., on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2017