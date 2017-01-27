DAVID EARL
WILLIS, 92
AMERICUS, GA. - David Earl Willis, age 92, of Americus, died at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
A native of Akron, OH., he was born October 11, 1924, the son of the late Porter and Nellie Willis. He spent most of his adult life in Lakeland, FL. where he was a member of the Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove. Mr. Willis was active in the Republican Party and was a veteran of World War II.
Graveside services will be held Friday, January 27, 2017, at 2:00 PM at Andersonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the
, Georgia Chapter, 225 Second Street, E, Tifton, GA, 31794.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Bob High of Americus; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Nancy Willis of Lakeland, FL; five grandchildren including DeLaney Willis and Brooklyn Willis.
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel in Americus, GA, is in charge of these arrangements.
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel
142 Southland Rd
Americus, GA 31709
(229) 924-9888
Published in Ledger from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2017