LAKELAND - Lowell Heneveld passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2017, after a short illness.
Born in 1923 in Muskegon, Michigan, the family moved to Wyckoff, New Jersey when he was two years old, where his father served as minister in the Reformed Church in America for 25 years.
One of three children, he is survived by a sister Helen Morris, living in Tennessee, his brother Robert is deceased.
His hobbies were photography and swimming. He was a champion swimmer even into his 90s when he won the state championship for the 500 yard freestyle event. After 2 years at Hope College in Holland Michigan, he served in the Marine Corps on the USS Mississippi and was torpedoed by the Japanese in the South Pacific in WWII. He returned to Hope College and graduated with a Chemistry degree. He worked as a chemist, salesman of color pigments and in real estate. Retiring to Florida in 1996, he and his wife of 68 years moved to the Presbyterian Homes in 2008.
He is survived by his wife Harriet, 4 children-Elaine Carden (Richard) and Linda Crum (Jay) and sons Larry and Brian Heneveld (Terry), ten grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Sat. Jan. 28 at 2P.M. in the chapel of 1st Presbyterian Church at Lake Hollings-worth Drive, Lakeland.
First Presbyterian Church
175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr
Lakeland, FL 33801
Published in Ledger from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2017