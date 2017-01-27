Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOWELL HENEVELD. View Sign



HENEVELD, 93



LAKELAND - Lowell Heneveld passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2017, after a short illness.

Born in 1923 in Muskegon, Michigan, the family moved to Wyckoff, New Jersey when he was two years old, where his father served as minister in the Reformed Church in America for 25 years.

One of three children, he is survived by a sister Helen Morris, living in Tennessee, his brother Robert is deceased.

His hobbies were photography and swimming. He was a champion swimmer even into his 90s when he won the state championship for the 500 yard freestyle event. After 2 years at Hope College in Holland Michigan, he served in the Marine Corps on the USS Mississippi and was torpedoed by the Japanese in the South Pacific in

He is survived by his wife Harriet, 4 children-Elaine Carden (Richard) and Linda Crum (Jay) and sons Larry and Brian Heneveld (Terry), ten grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Services will be held Sat. Jan. 28 at 2P.M. in the chapel of 1st Presbyterian Church at Lake Hollings-worth Drive, Lakeland.



LOWELLHENEVELD, 93LAKELAND - Lowell Heneveld passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2017, after a short illness.Born in 1923 in Muskegon, Michigan, the family moved to Wyckoff, New Jersey when he was two years old, where his father served as minister in the Reformed Church in America for 25 years.One of three children, he is survived by a sister Helen Morris, living in Tennessee, his brother Robert is deceased.His hobbies were photography and swimming. He was a champion swimmer even into his 90s when he won the state championship for the 500 yard freestyle event. After 2 years at Hope College in Holland Michigan, he served in the Marine Corps on the USS Mississippi and was torpedoed by the Japanese in the South Pacific in WWII . He returned to Hope College and graduated with a Chemistry degree. He worked as a chemist, salesman of color pigments and in real estate. Retiring to Florida in 1996, he and his wife of 68 years moved to the Presbyterian Homes in 2008.He is survived by his wife Harriet, 4 children-Elaine Carden (Richard) and Linda Crum (Jay) and sons Larry and Brian Heneveld (Terry), ten grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Services will be held Sat. Jan. 28 at 2P.M. in the chapel of 1st Presbyterian Church at Lake Hollings-worth Drive, Lakeland. Religious Service Information First Presbyterian Church

175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr

Lakeland, FL 33801

Published in Ledger from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Marines WWII Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com