MYRA 'LYNETTE'
|
HEMBY POWELL
1/9/1944 - 1/24/2017
LAKELAND - Preceded in death by her parents (David & Louise Hemby), son (Geoffrey Powell), and 2 sisters (Diann Bolin and Carolyn Hales), Lynette passed away on 1/24/2017, after a long illness.
Born in Alabama, she was a lifelong resident of Polk County. She was retired and spent her time enjoying her children and grandchildren. She always found a way to give more than given and she loved very deeply. She will be missed by many.
Survivors are her husband of 57 years, Donald J. Powell, son Donald J. Powell, Jr., daughter Debra Slover, brother Michael Hemby, sister Bettie Cross, granddaughters Ashley Chase & Kortni Slover, and many nieces and nephews.
Services are 1/27/17 @ First Baptist Church of Wahneta on Rifle Range Road at 1:00.
First Baptist Church-Wahneta
609 S Rifle Range Rd
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Published in Ledger from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2017