PASTOR LARRY J.

MATHENY, 78



AUBURNDALE - Pastor Larry J. Matheny, age 78, a resident of Auburndale went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 after his 2 year battle with cancer.

Mr. Matheny was born January 24, 1939 in Pinch, West Virginia to R.K. 'Kemp' and Margaret (Gunnoe) Matheny. He was an Auburndale resident since 1961 coming from Georgia. He was a

Larry has been a member of the Ridge Baptist Association since 1964 and has held many positions. Currently he has served as a member of the Administrative Team, the Evangelism Team, several years on the Nominating Team, Vice Moderator and currently as Moderator. His hobby was classic

cars and he enjoyed attending car shows in which he showed his 1953 Chevy Belaire and won many trophies.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 58 years: Levonia Causey-Matheny of Auburndale, 2 daughters: Lisa Matheny-Mart of Lakeland, Lynn Matheny-Culbreth of Auburndale, sister: Karen Davis of Apopka, several nieces & nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Central Avenue Baptist Church, 113 West Central Ave., Lake Wales, FL, 33853.

Visitation will be Friday, January 27th from 6:00 until 9:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be 2:30 PM Sunday, January 29th at Central Avenue Baptist Church.







