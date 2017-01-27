DANIEL ADAM
SHAVER, 37
FORT MEADE - Mr. Daniel Adam Shaver, 37, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Danny, as he was known to his friends and loving family, was born June 30, 1979 in Buffalo, NY and at a young age, he moved to Fort Meade from Buffalo in 1983 with his family. Danny was a 1997 graduate of Fort Meade High School, and recently had moved to Riverview, FL in 2015 where he was a youth counselor and was a member of The Crossing Church in Tampa.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi Ferdinand, Riverview, FL; sons, Jordan Shaver, Fort Meade, FL, and Ajani Rodriguez, Riverview, FL; daughters, Makayla Danielle Shaver, Fort Meade, FL, and Amarise Rodriguez, Riverview, FL; father and mother, Mike and Lynne Shaver, Fort Meade, FL; brothers, Chris Shaver and wife Audri, Auburndale, FL, and Jeremy Shaver and wife Judy, Fort Meade, FL; maternal grandfather, George Barren and companion Susan Kavanaugh.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor Hector Rivera officiating.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171.
