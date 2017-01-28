Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN KINGSBURY TODD. View Sign



LAKE WALES - Joan Kingsbury Todd, 91, of Lake Wales, passed away at Waters Edge in Lake Wales.

Born February 26, 1925 in Hannibal, Missouri to the late Louis C. and Mildred (Morris) Kingsbury, she has been a long-time resident of the area.

She worked as a lab technician in the citrus industry in her early years, but later became a teacher and then a school administrator. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Wales.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Todd; a daughter Claire Todd and a sister, Alice Neel.

She is survived by her son Ken Todd and his wife Karen of Centennial, CO; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.

