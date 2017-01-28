Obituary Guest Book View Sign



SMITH, 81



WINTER HAVEN - Robert W. Smith passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, age 81.

He was born in Athens, Georgia on May 18, 1935 to parents, Wiley and Frances Smith. He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 yrs, Deloris A. Smith of Lockbourne, Ohio; daughter, Beverly (Ron-nie) Rentz and son, Robert D. Smith, both of Florida; stepfather to Rebecca (John) Shell, of Debary, Florida; Ken Blanton Jr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sherry (Mike) Laemmle, of Lancaster, Ohio; Faith (Randy) Taylor of Lockbourne, Ohio; brother to Ruth Thompson of Seattle, Washington and Betty Abbott of Winter Haven, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Smith and stepdaughters Barbara Slack and Deborah Blanton.

Robert was a retired Electrician, a Member of IBEW Local Union 349 of Miami, Florida for 60 years. Some of Bob's favorite memories were of spending time with his family and friends deep sea fishing off the shores of Florida. He enjoyed traveling with family on many cruises and enjoyed vacations throughout the United States. He served as a Deacon in the Parkland Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Florida and was also a member of the church choir for many years. Every summer he joined church members with the building or repairing of homes and churches in areas of need. He is a beloved Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend to many.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jesse Frank, Nurses Dee, and Kathy and Chaplain Steve of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and all of the kind and dedicated staff on the 2nd floor of Doctors West Hospital.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery.

To leave the family a message, please visit



ROBERT W.SMITH, 81WINTER HAVEN - Robert W. Smith passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, age 81.He was born in Athens, Georgia on May 18, 1935 to parents, Wiley and Frances Smith. He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 yrs, Deloris A. Smith of Lockbourne, Ohio; daughter, Beverly (Ron-nie) Rentz and son, Robert D. Smith, both of Florida; stepfather to Rebecca (John) Shell, of Debary, Florida; Ken Blanton Jr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sherry (Mike) Laemmle, of Lancaster, Ohio; Faith (Randy) Taylor of Lockbourne, Ohio; brother to Ruth Thompson of Seattle, Washington and Betty Abbott of Winter Haven, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Smith and stepdaughters Barbara Slack and Deborah Blanton.Robert was a retired Electrician, a Member of IBEW Local Union 349 of Miami, Florida for 60 years. Some of Bob's favorite memories were of spending time with his family and friends deep sea fishing off the shores of Florida. He enjoyed traveling with family on many cruises and enjoyed vacations throughout the United States. He served as a Deacon in the Parkland Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Florida and was also a member of the church choir for many years. Every summer he joined church members with the building or repairing of homes and churches in areas of need. He is a beloved Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend to many.The family would like to thank Dr. Jesse Frank, Nurses Dee, and Kathy and Chaplain Steve of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and all of the kind and dedicated staff on the 2nd floor of Doctors West Hospital.Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery.To leave the family a message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com Funeral Home Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory

3393 Broadway

Grove City , OH 43123

614-539-6166 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com