ROBERT W.
SMITH, 81
WINTER HAVEN - Robert W. Smith passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, age 81.
He was born in Athens, Georgia on May 18, 1935 to parents, Wiley and Frances Smith. He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 yrs, Deloris A. Smith of Lockbourne, Ohio; daughter, Beverly (Ron-nie) Rentz and son, Robert D. Smith, both of Florida; stepfather to Rebecca (John) Shell, of Debary, Florida; Ken Blanton Jr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sherry (Mike) Laemmle, of Lancaster, Ohio; Faith (Randy) Taylor of Lockbourne, Ohio; brother to Ruth Thompson of Seattle, Washington and Betty Abbott of Winter Haven, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Smith and stepdaughters Barbara Slack and Deborah Blanton.
Robert was a retired Electrician, a Member of IBEW Local Union 349 of Miami, Florida for 60 years. Some of Bob's favorite memories were of spending time with his family and friends deep sea fishing off the shores of Florida. He enjoyed traveling with family on many cruises and enjoyed vacations throughout the United States. He served as a Deacon in the Parkland Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Florida and was also a member of the church choir for many years. Every summer he joined church members with the building or repairing of homes and churches in areas of need. He is a beloved Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend to many.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jesse Frank, Nurses Dee, and Kathy and Chaplain Steve of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and all of the kind and dedicated staff on the 2nd floor of Doctors West Hospital.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2017