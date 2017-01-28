JOHN WALTER
BEAUCHAMP, 77
LAKELAND - John Walter Beauchamp passed away on January, 22 2017 at home. John was born in Flint Michigan on July 24, 1939.
John is survived by his wife Lucille Inglot Beauchamp and his sons Paul, John, Frank and daughter Cjyara. He was also survived by nine grandchildren.
He was a loving father, husband and grandfather and will be dearly missed. John's final resting place will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2017