DR. GABRIEL CRUZ

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy is expressed at the passing of our..."
    - Harry and Lydia Guerrieri
  • "Gabe was such friendly, energetic, and respectful person...."
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you Letty and your..."
    - Helen Goldyn
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this..."
    - Dee

DR. GABRIEL
CRUZ, 85

LAKELAND - Dr. Gabriel Cruz, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Highlands Lake Center. Gabriel was born April 8, 1931, in Havana, Cuba to Manuel and Evangelista.
Mr. Cruz was a retired pastor and teacher and resident of Lakeland for the past 27 years.
He is survived by his wife, Noemi Cruz; daughters, Joicie Rivera, Marina Kress and Myrna Whiting; sister, Carmen Cruz and five grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with a chapel service to follow at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com