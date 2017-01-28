DR. GABRIEL
CRUZ, 85
LAKELAND - Dr. Gabriel Cruz, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Highlands Lake Center. Gabriel was born April 8, 1931, in Havana, Cuba to Manuel and Evangelista.
Mr. Cruz was a retired pastor and teacher and resident of Lakeland for the past 27 years.
He is survived by his wife, Noemi Cruz; daughters, Joicie Rivera, Marina Kress and Myrna Whiting; sister, Carmen Cruz and five grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with a chapel service to follow at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2017