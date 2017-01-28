Obituary Guest Book View Sign

THALIAH SHIVER

HARRIS, 88

Travis Vocational Tech Center



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Thaliah Shiver Harris, 88, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on January 26, 2017 after a short illness.

She was born in Haines City, Florida on February 19, 1928. At a young age, she moved with her family to Hastings, Florida. After graduating from Hastings High School, she attended Judson College, Marion, Alabama. She then transferred to Stetson University, Deland, Florida. There she met the love of her life and future husband, Donald Harris. They moved to Gainesville, Florida where Mr. Harris graduated from The University of Florida, upon which, they moved to Winter Haven. After her children started school, Mrs. Harris decided to continue her education and enrolled at the University of South Florida, earning a degree in business education. In 1966, she began working as a part-time instructor for Polk Vocational-Technical Center, which is now known as Traviss Career Center. Mrs. Harris completed her business education degree and, in 1973, earned her Master's degree. During this time, Mrs. Harris became a business teacher as she continued her career at Traviss. She became director of Traviss in 1980.

While director at Traviss, she was responsible for securing the Automotive Educational Program with

Mrs. Harris was also known and admired by many for her grace and charming southern hospitality. She always enjoyed entertaining for her family and friends. Mrs. Harris was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. At the time of her death, she was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter U.

A devoted and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs. Harris is survived by one daughter, Karen Lee Harris, of Winter Haven, and son Donald Frank Harris, Jr. (Debra) of Whitsett, North Carolina. Her surviving grandchildren include one grandson, Kevin O'Neal Pletcher (Amy) of Winter Haven and two granddaughters, Kristin Harris Pair (Lee) of Wilmington, North Carolina and Kathryn Elizabeth Harris of Raleigh, North Carolina. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Shiver; her brothers Arthur, Leroy, Otto, and Hugh: her sisters Julia Love and Ruby Morris, her nephew Matthew Donald Shiver; and Donald Harris, her beloved husband of 59 years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stuart Tullis for his loving care, his staff and the staff on 3E and 3W of Lakeland Regional Medical Center. With special thanks to Erin, Catilyn and Shannon. The family would also like to thank her special caregivers, Glenda and Diane.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the America at







THALIAH SHIVERHARRIS, 88Travis Vocational Tech CenterWINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Thaliah Shiver Harris, 88, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on January 26, 2017 after a short illness.She was born in Haines City, Florida on February 19, 1928. At a young age, she moved with her family to Hastings, Florida. After graduating from Hastings High School, she attended Judson College, Marion, Alabama. She then transferred to Stetson University, Deland, Florida. There she met the love of her life and future husband, Donald Harris. They moved to Gainesville, Florida where Mr. Harris graduated from The University of Florida, upon which, they moved to Winter Haven. After her children started school, Mrs. Harris decided to continue her education and enrolled at the University of South Florida, earning a degree in business education. In 1966, she began working as a part-time instructor for Polk Vocational-Technical Center, which is now known as Traviss Career Center. Mrs. Harris completed her business education degree and, in 1973, earned her Master's degree. During this time, Mrs. Harris became a business teacher as she continued her career at Traviss. She became director of Traviss in 1980.While director at Traviss, she was responsible for securing the Automotive Educational Program with General Motors Acceptance Corporation. She was also instrumental in obtaining the optometric assistant program. Mrs. Harris retired as Director of Traviss Vocational Center in 1990. She was known as a strong advocate for vocational education in Polk County as well as the state of Florida.Mrs. Harris was also known and admired by many for her grace and charming southern hospitality. She always enjoyed entertaining for her family and friends. Mrs. Harris was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. At the time of her death, she was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter U.A devoted and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs. Harris is survived by one daughter, Karen Lee Harris, of Winter Haven, and son Donald Frank Harris, Jr. (Debra) of Whitsett, North Carolina. Her surviving grandchildren include one grandson, Kevin O'Neal Pletcher (Amy) of Winter Haven and two granddaughters, Kristin Harris Pair (Lee) of Wilmington, North Carolina and Kathryn Elizabeth Harris of Raleigh, North Carolina. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Shiver; her brothers Arthur, Leroy, Otto, and Hugh: her sisters Julia Love and Ruby Morris, her nephew Matthew Donald Shiver; and Donald Harris, her beloved husband of 59 years.The family would like to thank Dr. Stuart Tullis for his loving care, his staff and the staff on 3E and 3W of Lakeland Regional Medical Center. With special thanks to Erin, Catilyn and Shannon. The family would also like to thank her special caregivers, Glenda and Diane.A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the America at www.cancer.org . Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com Funeral Home Oak Ridge Funeral Care

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites General Motors Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.