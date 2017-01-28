|
THALIAH SHIVER
HARRIS, 88
Travis Vocational Tech Center
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Thaliah Shiver Harris, 88, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on January 26, 2017 after a short illness.
She was born in Haines City, Florida on February 19, 1928. At a young age, she moved with her family to Hastings, Florida. After graduating from Hastings High School, she attended Judson College, Marion, Alabama. She then transferred to Stetson University, Deland, Florida. There she met the love of her life and future husband, Donald Harris. They moved to Gainesville, Florida where Mr. Harris graduated from The University of Florida, upon which, they moved to Winter Haven. After her children started school, Mrs. Harris decided to continue her education and enrolled at the University of South Florida, earning a degree in business education. In 1966, she began working as a part-time instructor for Polk Vocational-Technical Center, which is now known as Traviss Career Center. Mrs. Harris completed her business education degree and, in 1973, earned her Master's degree. During this time, Mrs. Harris became a business teacher as she continued her career at Traviss. She became director of Traviss in 1980.
While director at Traviss, she was responsible for securing the Automotive Educational Program with General Motors Acceptance Corporation. She was also instrumental in obtaining the optometric assistant program. Mrs. Harris retired as Director of Traviss Vocational Center in 1990. She was known as a strong advocate for vocational education in Polk County as well as the state of Florida.
Mrs. Harris was also known and admired by many for her grace and charming southern hospitality. She always enjoyed entertaining for her family and friends. Mrs. Harris was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. At the time of her death, she was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter U.
A devoted and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs. Harris is survived by one daughter, Karen Lee Harris, of Winter Haven, and son Donald Frank Harris, Jr. (Debra) of Whitsett, North Carolina. Her surviving grandchildren include one grandson, Kevin O'Neal Pletcher (Amy) of Winter Haven and two granddaughters, Kristin Harris Pair (Lee) of Wilmington, North Carolina and Kathryn Elizabeth Harris of Raleigh, North Carolina. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Shiver; her brothers Arthur, Leroy, Otto, and Hugh: her sisters Julia Love and Ruby Morris, her nephew Matthew Donald Shiver; and Donald Harris, her beloved husband of 59 years.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stuart Tullis for his loving care, his staff and the staff on 3E and 3W of Lakeland Regional Medical Center. With special thanks to Erin, Catilyn and Shannon. The family would also like to thank her special caregivers, Glenda and Diane.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the America
at www.cancer.org .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2017
