WHITEHURST, 85
LAKELAND - Virginia Lee Curry Whitehurst, 85, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017.
She is survived by 3 sons, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 10:30 am, at Christ Lutheran Church, 2715 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2017