ROBERT LEE

WEEKS, 89



LAKELAND - Robert Lee Weeks, 89, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 in Lakeland, FL, under the care of Hospice.

He was born in Plant City, FL, and spent most of his life in the Plant City area until moving to Lakeland 15 years ago. Robert was a life-long farmer and also retired as a dragline operator for Conoco Phillips. He always had a garden. The loves of his life were his faith, family, fishing and farming. He was of Baptist faith and attended New Home Baptist Church in Lakeland.

Robert was preceded in death by his siblings: A.D. Weeks, Jr., Nadine Dukes, Carolyn DeVane and Eunice Holmes. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Clara Weeks; one daughter, Sharon Boltjes (Mike); two sisters: Mavis Herring, Betty Lou Roach; 3 grandchildren: Mylisa Epps-Prieto (Jerry), Sean Benson (Katie), Amber Newberry (Joe); 5 great-grandchildren: Mykaela Shaffer, Britain Newberry, Dalton Newberry, Wyatt Newberry, and Ireland Newberry.

Visitation with family and friends will be 10am -11am, with funeral service at 11am, on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at New Home Baptist Church in Lakeland, FL.

Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2017

