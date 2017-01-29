Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FRANCES I. 'FRANKIE'

SHEFFLER, 85



WINTER HAVEN - Frances I. 'Frankie' Sheffler of Winter Haven, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House. She was 85.

A native of Spencer, Indiana, born February 16, 1931 to Harry and Edna Siebert Franklin, Frankie moved here in 1972 from Dayton, Ohio. She was a retired Executive Secretary from State Farm Insurance, and she was a homemaker. Frankie was also a long-time member of the Central Church of Christ.

Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years, Robert A. 'Bob' Sheffler, and her son Robert A. Sheffler, Jr. She is survived by her daughters: Belinda Murphy (Kevin), and Valerie Walsh (Mike), both of Auburndale, her grandchildren: Meredith, Morgan, Garrett, Madelyn Walsh, Matthew and Malia Murphy; and her great-granddaughter Riley.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday from the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL., 33823.

Condolences to the family can be sent to:

www.oakridgefuneralcare.com







2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

