MARTHA CAROLYN
McCLELLAND, 84
LAKELAND - Martha Carolyn McClelland, 84, passed away January 28, 2017 at the Lakeland Hospice House.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, David Lee McClelland; daughters, Sharon (Bryan) Gentry and Vicki (Tom) Holliday; son, Rodney D. Mc-Clelland. She is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Carolyn will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Wed. from 9:30 am - 10 am, with funeral services following at 10 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Interment will follow at Fitzgerald Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave. Auburndale, FL 33823, are greatly appreciated. Please place the 'Lakeland Hospice House' in the memo line.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2017