LEONARD
KOWALSKI, 85
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Leonard Kowalski, age 85, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sun. Jan. 29, 2017 at his home.
Mr. Kowalski was born Aug. 19, 1931 in Detroit, MI. to Bruno and Theresa (Ruskiewicz) Kowalski. He was an Auburndale resident for 20 yrs. coming from Waterford, MI. Leonard was a retired manager for Michigan Bell and a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Leonard enjoyed socializing and walking.
Leonard is survived by: wife: Judith Kowalski, 4 sons: David (Rhonda) Kowalski, Leonard Kow-alski, Dennis Kowalski, John Kowalski, daughter: Terri Kowalski, 9 grandchildren, 2 gt. grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 10 AM Thurs. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven. Graveside will be 2 PM Thurs. Feb. 2nd at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
532 Avenue M NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Published in Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2017