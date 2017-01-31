TUNG P.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TUNG P. TRAN.
TRAN, 88
HAINES CITY - Mr. Tung P. Tran, age 88, died Jan 18, 2017 from complications of pneumonia.
He was born Dec. 19, 1928 in Hanoi, Vietnam. He and his family migrated from North Vietnam and settled in Saigon. When South Vietnam fell to the communist he escaped by boat with his family to America where he settled in Lakeland and finally Haines City, Florida.
His wife of 64 years preceded his death. Mr. Tran is survived by his 8 children (Nga Collier, Quang and Kieu Tran, Phong and Tran Tran, Mai Phuong and Michael Degnan, Thuy and Tony Smith, Minh and David Head, Khanh and Paul Gorday, Tony Tran, Lam and Karen Tran), 18 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Feb. 4 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City. In lieu of flowers, family requests that all donations be made to the Parkview Outreach Community Center, 1250 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Way, Haines City, Florida, 33844.
St Ann Catholic Church
1265 Robinson Dr
Haines City, FL 33844
Published in Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2017