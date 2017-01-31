Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Roger Mitchell Sr.. View Sign

JERRY ROGER

MITCHELL Sr.



LAKELAND - Jerry Roger Mitchell Sr. passed away January 30, 2017 surrounded by his loved ones.

Jerry was born in Illinois and graduated from Georgia Tech with a Mechanical Engineering degree.

While his passion was engineering, his true love was his family. From spontaneous ice cream sundae trips with his grandkids to exploring the world through his vivid imagination, Jerry's life was always exciting.

He had the most generous heart and offered the world, but the greatest gift he ever gave was himself.

Enjoy your king size Hershey bar. We will love and miss you always.

An open house in Jerry's honor will be held at their residence on February 1st from 4-6pm.



