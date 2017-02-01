KAITLYN SUE GILLIARD
BURGESS, 25
LAKELAND - Kaitlyn Sue Gilliard Burgess, age 25, went to be with the Lord January 21, 2017.
Kaitlyn was born in Lakeland on September 9, 1991. She loved fishing, hunting, gardening and most of all, being a mom.
She is preceded in death by her uncle Stephen L Humphrey and her maternal step grandfather Wynn Silver. She is survived by her sons Brantley and Grayson Burgess, parents Keith Gilliard and Karen Humphrey Golden, brother Kody Gilliard, sisters KarieAnn Gilliard and Alexandra Blanton, nephews Waylon and Levi Heiss, niece Elena Blanton, maternal grandparents Kathy Silver and Stephen F. Humphrey, paternal grandparents Ray and Betty Gilliard, finance' Chris Starling and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ 8210 Tom Costine Road, Lakeland, 33809.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017