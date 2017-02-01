Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLOYD M. THACKREY. View Sign

FLOYD M.

THACKREY, 92



ST. PETERSBURG - Floyd M. Thackrey, 92, of St. Petersburg, passed away on January 27, 2017.

Floyd was born on March 25, 1924 to the late Floyd and Mary (Inwood) Thackrey in Plattsmouth, NE.

Floyd graduated from Summerlin Institute in Bartow, FL. There he met the love of his life, Clara. Following his graduation, he served proudly in the Army Air Corps during

After the service, Floyd graduated from

Floyd was a member of the Nitram Lodge 188 F & M and Northwest Church of Christ.

He is survived by his children, Frederick C. Thackrey (Debra), Robin Thackrey (Deborah), Connie L. Bowden (David), James L. Thackrey (Stacy); grandchildren, Cristopher A. Bowden (Katherine), Joshua D. Bowden (Erin), Matthew J. Thackrey, Richard C. Thackrey, Michael F. Thackrey (Agnieszka), Jamie P. Loubet (Christopher), Jessie E. Bowden (Jason Barlow), Alexandra M. Thackrey, Lynn M. Dillard; sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Clara E. Thackrey; brothers, Vernon Thackrey, Leslie Thackrey, and Orin Thackrey.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2017, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 7820 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, 11:00 am at the Northwest Church of Christ, 6355 38th Avenue North St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Following the burial at Sunnyside Cemetery all are invited to return to Northwest Church of Christ for food and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall.

Condolences can be shared with the family at







FLOYD M.THACKREY, 92ST. PETERSBURG - Floyd M. Thackrey, 92, of St. Petersburg, passed away on January 27, 2017.Floyd was born on March 25, 1924 to the late Floyd and Mary (Inwood) Thackrey in Plattsmouth, NE.Floyd graduated from Summerlin Institute in Bartow, FL. There he met the love of his life, Clara. Following his graduation, he served proudly in the Army Air Corps during WWII . Floyd was a skilled B-17 Bomber Pilot, and loved being a Pilot.After the service, Floyd graduated from University of Florida College of Pharmacy. He worked in the St. Petersburg area for over 50 years as a Pharmacist.Floyd was a member of the Nitram Lodge 188 F & M and Northwest Church of Christ.He is survived by his children, Frederick C. Thackrey (Debra), Robin Thackrey (Deborah), Connie L. Bowden (David), James L. Thackrey (Stacy); grandchildren, Cristopher A. Bowden (Katherine), Joshua D. Bowden (Erin), Matthew J. Thackrey, Richard C. Thackrey, Michael F. Thackrey (Agnieszka), Jamie P. Loubet (Christopher), Jessie E. Bowden (Jason Barlow), Alexandra M. Thackrey, Lynn M. Dillard; sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; many extended family members and friends.In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Clara E. Thackrey; brothers, Vernon Thackrey, Leslie Thackrey, and Orin Thackrey.Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2017, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 7820 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, 11:00 am at the Northwest Church of Christ, 6355 38th Avenue North St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Following the burial at Sunnyside Cemetery all are invited to return to Northwest Church of Christ for food and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall.Condolences can be shared with the family at www.andersonmcqueen.com Funeral Home Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home

2201 Dr. MLK St. North

St. Petersburg , FL 33704

(727) 822-2059 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites WWII UF Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com