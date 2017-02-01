FLOYD M.
THACKREY, 92
ST. PETERSBURG - Floyd M. Thackrey, 92, of St. Petersburg, passed away on January 27, 2017.
Floyd was born on March 25, 1924 to the late Floyd and Mary (Inwood) Thackrey in Plattsmouth, NE.
Floyd graduated from Summerlin Institute in Bartow, FL. There he met the love of his life, Clara. Following his graduation, he served proudly in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Floyd was a skilled B-17 Bomber Pilot, and loved being a Pilot.
After the service, Floyd graduated from University of Florida College of Pharmacy. He worked in the St. Petersburg area for over 50 years as a Pharmacist.
Floyd was a member of the Nitram Lodge 188 F & M and Northwest Church of Christ.
He is survived by his children, Frederick C. Thackrey (Debra), Robin Thackrey (Deborah), Connie L. Bowden (David), James L. Thackrey (Stacy); grandchildren, Cristopher A. Bowden (Katherine), Joshua D. Bowden (Erin), Matthew J. Thackrey, Richard C. Thackrey, Michael F. Thackrey (Agnieszka), Jamie P. Loubet (Christopher), Jessie E. Bowden (Jason Barlow), Alexandra M. Thackrey, Lynn M. Dillard; sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; many extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Clara E. Thackrey; brothers, Vernon Thackrey, Leslie Thackrey, and Orin Thackrey.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2017, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 7820 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, 11:00 am at the Northwest Church of Christ, 6355 38th Avenue North St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Following the burial at Sunnyside Cemetery all are invited to return to Northwest Church of Christ for food and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.andersonmcqueen.com .
