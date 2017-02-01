SANDRA ROSE
WILBANKS, 79
WINTER HAVEN - Sandra Rose Wilbanks went to be with the Lord on Wed. January 25, 2017.
Sandra was born in Milan, MI on 12/28/37 before making Ypsilanti, MI her home. There she started her family and formed many close friendships that lasted a lifetime. For many years she and her family enjoyed their home on Silver Lake in Pinckney, MI (along with Kim R!) then eventually settling for good at Swiss Village in Winter Haven, FL where she enjoyed her retirement years active as Activities Director, the Chorus, Welcome Committee, as well as hostess to many events in the community. Sandra also remained active singing in her church choir at New Horizon Church in Haines City, FL and Sweet Adelines Ladies' choir. She often had requests to sing at weddings and funerals to the delight of many. Sandra loved to sing and would wrangle any child she could into a rocking chair for a song. Sandra worked at a few places over the years: U of M Hospital, Ypsilanti School System, and Mervyn's Dept. Store and was always active in bowling, golfing, boating, and shopping. She was an avid reader and always had a bookmark in a book or two! But, most of all Sandra enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Laura Grace, grandchildren Noah, Olivia, and Ryan along with great-granddaughter Evelynn visiting Walt Disney World and all the Amusement Parks and many beaches Florida has to offer. Sandra also held a prominent place in her heart for her special friend, Steve George, for the past 9 years. Steve's daughters Crystal, Sharon, and Stephanie regarded Sandra Rose as their second mother.
Sandra is survived by daughter Laura (Wilbanks) Beck, grandchildren Noah, Olivia, and Ryan, great granddaughter Evelynn, brothers Phelix (Gail) Smiatowicz, John (Nancy) Smiatowicz, sister Linda (Hoppy) Harper, special friend Steve George, and by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceded in death by husband Bobby J. Wilbanks, sons Jeffrey and baby Paul, and her parents Phelix and Helen Smiatowicz.
