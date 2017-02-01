ANNIE L. FOSHEE
OVERSTREET, 86
LAKELAND - Annie L. Foshee Overstreet, 86, was granted her angel wings on Wednesday Jan-uary 25, 2017.
Born in December of 1930, Annie graduated from Lakeland High School in 1949. Married to her high school sweet heart for 21 years, she traveled abroad as a Navy wife. After returning to Lakeland she worked in the security department of Lakeland Regional Medical Center until she retired.
Annie's greatest pleasure was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Myrtle Fosh-ee, as well as her sisters Dot Gross and Gayle McElhaney.
Annie is survived by her daughter, Cindy Connors and husband Fred; Cindy's father George Overstreet and wife Alice; grandson Kris Tilley and wife Tamara; granddaughter Mieka Patzer and husband Bo; great grandchildren Maranda Tilley, Kaitlyn Buckner and husband Andrew, Taylor Dickey, Kailey Patzer and husband Joseph, Lawson Dickey, Coltyn Tilley, Rylie Patzer, and Jaylin Tilley; great-great granddaughter Raynna Maddox and another great-great grandchild due in August from Kailey. Five generations of love.
Annie requested a celebration of life be privately held with family. We wish to thank all of those who loved and cared for her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL, 32778.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017