LAKELAND - Vivian Harrison Wagner, 81, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, in Lakeland Florida.
Vivian resided at Grand Villa Assisted Living where she enjoyed playing bingo with the other residents. She was born in Atlantic, Iowa and was one of four children. During her younger years as a stay-at-home mom Vivian sold Tupperware and Avon. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary before retiring from the Polk County School Board in 2000. Vivian was also a volunteer tutor for adult literacy. Her greatest enjoyments were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss their 'Granny.'
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4450 Harden Blvd., Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Paul Lutheran School Scholarship Fund.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017