PATSY ANN HOUGHTALING

14 Generation Floridian



LAKELAND - Patsy Ann Houghtaling, 85, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away at Lakeland Regional Hospital on Jan 26, 2017 to be with our Lord where she joined her parents and her brother. Patsy was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to a grand number of people.

Patsy was born in Wauchula on Oct. 13, 1931 as the daughter of Charles and Marie Baggott. At age eight Patsy moved to the family Orange grove at Fort Green. Patsy graduated from Hardee High School in 1948.

Patsy was a 14 generation Floridian dating back to 1602 in St. Augustine, Fl.

Patsy relocated to Chicago where she worked at the Naval Ordinances plant, where she met her husband to be Sam. They were married on June 22, 1957. In 1960 they moved to Lakeland and have lived there ever since. They joined the Chapel in the Grove Presbyterian Church in 1960 and are still loyal members. Patsy furnished the flowers every Sunday for over 50 years.

Patsy was active in Garden Clubs for over 50 years. She became a Master Flower Judge and judged flower shows all over Florida. She went to the country of Columbia 15 times to judge flower shows. She stayed with many prominent families in Columbia. The most famous was the home of Pablo Escobar, the drug lord of Columbia. She did not meet him. Patsy was the founder and President of Creations by Pat, a flower company, which she ran for 25 years. Patsy studied Ikebana (Japanese) flower arranging and she spent a week in Japan studying under the Japanese Master of Ikebana. Patsy furnished flowers at many weddings, churches, homes and the Yacht Club for many years.

Patsy was active at the Talbot House for over 30 years on the board and preparing stew with other women of the church when Talbot house was a soup kitchen.

Patsy and Sam traveled in their motorhome for years and visited all 48 lower states. They traveled to the other two states. In addition Patsy traveled to 31 countries.

Patsy is survived by her husband Sam, three sons Steven (Mary Alice), Scott (Kimberly) and Stewart (Lori), 4 grandchildren Kent (Tina), Jorden (Brittany), Scott II and Kristine (Austin), 4 great grandchildren Parker, Mara, Walker and Maverick, sisters in law Jean and Barbara and many nieces and nephews.

We want thank all the great people at Lakeland Highlands and Lakeland Regional Hospital for excellent care for the past 15 months.

If you care to contribute in Patsy's memory please give to Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove Church or to Talbot House.

Viewing at Heath funeral home will be 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday Feb. 3 and a Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove Church on Saturday Feb. 4.

Condolences may be sent to the family at







