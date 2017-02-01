LLOYD 'GARY'

HUBER, 74



LAKELAND - Lloyd 'Gary' Huber, 74, passed away Jan. 29, 2017.

Gary was born in Muncie, IN on Dec. 19, 1942, and grew up on a farm near Selma, IN. He graduated from Center High School, and Ball State University, and attended Marion College in Indiana. He was comptroller for Florida Tile, practiced as a CPA, and taught accounting locally. He was a car enthusiast, and also enjoyed his time at the Carter Road Dog Park where he was a fixture with his dog Mack.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Alma Huber; brothers, Charles and Sterl Huber; and sister, Donna La Rocca. He is survived by his wife, Michele Huber; son, Matt Huber; sister, Becky (Alan) Cummings; nieces and nephews in Indiana; first wife and mother to his son, Jennifer Chadwick.

A memorial service will be conducted Mon. Feb. 6th at 3 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland.



