ILEAN

BROWN, 89



WINTER HAVEN - lIean Brown, 89, loving mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 30, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was of the Baptist faith and a longtime resident of Winter Haven, Florida. lIean worked for many years at Snively Citrus Plant until the plant closed. The photos that filled her home showed the love she had for her family.

Ilean was preceded in death by: her husband, Homer C. Brown, parents, John and Lola Mae Oxford, and a half-brother, Paul Oxford. She is survived by three daughters: Charlotte Trant, Mary Gilliam, and Gloria Campbell, seven grandchildren: Michael (Nancy) Trant, Debra (Robert) Tolliver, Tammy Trant, Bryan (Kimberly) Gilliam, Lisa (Michael) Trueheart, Earl (Lesley) Chisholm, and Kevin Chisholm; nineteen great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2017, at 12 noon, with a service following at 1 p.m. at Ott- Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven.



