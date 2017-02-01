PHILIP EUGENE
|
HUMPHREY, 77
WINTER HAVEN - Philip Eugene Humphrey of Winter Haven, formerly of Plant City, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at his residence. He was 77.
Born September 24, 1939 in Wauchula Florida, he lived in Plant City most of his life before recently moving with his son Chris, in Winter Haven. He was of the Methodist faith and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, he was a Journeyman Electrician joining the IBEW Local Union 915 on November 1, 1960. He became the Apprenticeship Director in 1969 retiring in 2004.
Philip is preceded in death by his father, Allan Humphrey, Sr. and his mother, Francis Blazer. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary; a son, Philip 'Rusty' E. Humphrey, Jr. and sister Mary McPherson, and brothers Alan Jr., Charles, Robert, Harry, and Michael. He is survived by two sons, David Christopher (Chris) Humphrey and wife Terri of Winter Haven and Tommy Humphrey and wife Patty of Plant City; two daughters, Rhonda Humphrey of Tampa, and Diane Balog and husband Todd of Easley, SC; three brothers, Lloyd Humphrey and wife Mildred of Plant City, Jerry Humphrey and wife Karen of Valrico, Dr. Donald Humphrey and wife Mary of Plant City; fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2017, 11:00 AM at Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church in Winter Haven with Pastor Rob Harding officiating. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL, 33823. Condolences may be sent via: Oak Ridge Funeral Care.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017