Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP EUGENE HUMPHREY. View Sign

PHILIP EUGENE

HUMPHREY, 77



WINTER HAVEN - Philip Eugene Humphrey of Winter Haven, formerly of Plant City, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at his residence. He was 77.

Born September 24, 1939 in Wauchula Florida, he lived in Plant City most of his life before recently moving with his son Chris, in Winter Haven. He was of the Methodist faith and a veteran of the

Philip is preceded in death by his father, Allan Humphrey, Sr. and his mother, Francis Blazer. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary; a son, Philip 'Rusty' E. Humphrey, Jr. and sister Mary McPherson, and brothers Alan Jr., Charles, Robert, Harry, and Michael. He is survived by two sons, David Christopher (Chris) Humphrey and wife Terri of Winter Haven and Tommy Humphrey and wife Patty of Plant City; two daughters, Rhonda Humphrey of Tampa, and Diane Balog and husband Todd of Easley, SC; three brothers, Lloyd Humphrey and wife Mildred of Plant City, Jerry Humphrey and wife Karen of Valrico, Dr. Donald Humphrey and wife Mary of Plant City; fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017 at

Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL, 33823. Condolences may be sent via: Oak Ridge Funeral Care.







PHILIP EUGENEHUMPHREY, 77WINTER HAVEN - Philip Eugene Humphrey of Winter Haven, formerly of Plant City, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at his residence. He was 77.Born September 24, 1939 in Wauchula Florida, he lived in Plant City most of his life before recently moving with his son Chris, in Winter Haven. He was of the Methodist faith and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, he was a Journeyman Electrician joining the IBEW Local Union 915 on November 1, 1960. He became the Apprenticeship Director in 1969 retiring in 2004.Philip is preceded in death by his father, Allan Humphrey, Sr. and his mother, Francis Blazer. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary; a son, Philip 'Rusty' E. Humphrey, Jr. and sister Mary McPherson, and brothers Alan Jr., Charles, Robert, Harry, and Michael. He is survived by two sons, David Christopher (Chris) Humphrey and wife Terri of Winter Haven and Tommy Humphrey and wife Patty of Plant City; two daughters, Rhonda Humphrey of Tampa, and Diane Balog and husband Todd of Easley, SC; three brothers, Lloyd Humphrey and wife Mildred of Plant City, Jerry Humphrey and wife Karen of Valrico, Dr. Donald Humphrey and wife Mary of Plant City; fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2017, 11:00 AM at Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church in Winter Haven with Pastor Rob Harding officiating. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL, 33823. Condolences may be sent via: Oak Ridge Funeral Care. Funeral Home Oak Ridge Funeral Care

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Marines Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com