EDWARD 'ED' R.
SANKOWSKI, Jr., 68
INDIAN LAKE ESTATES - Edward 'Ed' R. Sankowski, Jr. of Indian Lake Estates passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at his residence.
He was born November 9, 1948 in Southington, Connecticut to the late Edward R. and Mildred E. (Harwood) Sankowski. He has been a resident of the area since 2009 coming from Riverview, Florida. Ed was a retired Service Manager. He was a member of the Bass Bandits fishing club, Po Boys Fishing Club, an avid sports fan, loved Civil War history, western movies, reading books and loved feeding the Sandhill cranes in his yard.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna C. Sankowski; daughters, Candi Cooney of Tampa and Jennifer Sankowski and companion, Alfred Cabello of Tampa; son, Steve Sankowski and wife, Lisa of Odessa; sisters, Linda LaForge and husband, Greg of Southington, CT and Susan Trudeau and husband, Larry of Chelmsford, MA; and six grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Indian Lake Estates Clubhouse; the day and time is to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice (105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823).
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017