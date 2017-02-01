Obituary Guest Book View Sign



SANKOWSKI, Jr., 68



INDIAN LAKE ESTATES - Edward 'Ed' R. Sankowski, Jr. of Indian Lake Estates passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at his residence.

He was born November 9, 1948 in Southington, Connecticut to the late Edward R. and Mildred E. (Harwood) Sankowski. He has been a resident of the area since 2009 coming from Riverview, Florida. Ed was a retired Service Manager. He was a member of the Bass Bandits fishing club, Po Boys Fishing Club, an avid sports fan, loved Civil War history, western movies, reading books and loved feeding the Sandhill cranes in his yard.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna C. Sankowski; daughters, Candi Cooney of Tampa and Jennifer Sankowski and companion, Alfred Cabello of Tampa; son, Steve Sankowski and wife, Lisa of Odessa; sisters, Linda LaForge and husband, Greg of Southington, CT and Susan Trudeau and husband, Larry of Chelmsford, MA; and six grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Indian Lake Estates Clubhouse; the day and time is to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice (105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823).

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .



EDWARD 'ED' R.SANKOWSKI, Jr., 68INDIAN LAKE ESTATES - Edward 'Ed' R. Sankowski, Jr. of Indian Lake Estates passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at his residence.He was born November 9, 1948 in Southington, Connecticut to the late Edward R. and Mildred E. (Harwood) Sankowski. He has been a resident of the area since 2009 coming from Riverview, Florida. Ed was a retired Service Manager. He was a member of the Bass Bandits fishing club, Po Boys Fishing Club, an avid sports fan, loved Civil War history, western movies, reading books and loved feeding the Sandhill cranes in his yard.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna C. Sankowski; daughters, Candi Cooney of Tampa and Jennifer Sankowski and companion, Alfred Cabello of Tampa; son, Steve Sankowski and wife, Lisa of Odessa; sisters, Linda LaForge and husband, Greg of Southington, CT and Susan Trudeau and husband, Larry of Chelmsford, MA; and six grandchildren.Graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Indian Lake Estates Clubhouse; the day and time is to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice (105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823).Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close