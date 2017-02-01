MARY L.
MOSBLECH, 90
BARTOW - Mary L. Mosblech, 90, of Bartow, passed away on Jan. 29, 2017. She was born in Defuniak Springs, FL Aug. 21, 1926.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Arnold Mosblech; and 5 siblings. Left to treasure her memory are her daughters Christine Mehler and Joanna Ibarra (Ed); sons John Mosblech (Ann) and Bob Miller; 10 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held Fri., Feb. 3, 2017 from 12-1PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., with a graveside service to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017