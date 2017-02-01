JUDALON WAGNER
RYAN, 63
LAKELAND - Judalon Wagner Ryan went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2017.
Born in Waco, TX, on Dec. 4, 1953, to Jim and Alice Wagner, she and her family moved to Lakeland in 1964 where she graduated from Lakeland High School, class of '72. Judalon is remembered for having a heart of gold, a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her partner Bob Smith, daughter Lisa Register and four grandchildren: grandsons Austin, Alex and granddaughters Darah and Hayden; brother Jim Wagner and sister Valjean Clark.
A celebration of Judalon's life will be on February 13 from 11 - 12 pm at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL, 33801.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017